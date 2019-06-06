Strictly star Kevin Clifton hints at issues with Stacey Dooley's past relationship This is what happened…

Strictly Come Dancing have been responsible for many romances over the years, most recently Kevin Clifton and his dance partner Stacey Dooley – whose relationship was revealed earlier in the year. Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott was the first person to disclose the relationship, and was quick to blame Kevin for taking Stacey away from him. And while neither Kevin or Stacey have spoken out about their private life, Kevin recently hinted that Stacey's relationship was on the rocks way before they got together. The pro dancer took to Instagram to like a post about relationships on Instagram, hinting that he wasn't to blame for Stacey and Sam breaking up.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton started a relationship earlier in the year

The post was by lifestyle guru Jay Shetty, who posted a quote to his account which read: "Any relationship that could be 'ruined' by having a conversation about feelings, standards, or expectations wasn't really firm enough anyway, so there isn't much to ruin." Jay captioned the post: "Don't try to keep the other person by avoiding tough conversations because then you'll lose yourself. The No1 thing that makes a relationship last is not date nights, fancy vacations or gifts but actually 'knowing how to fight.'" He continued: "Knowing how to communicate in conflict is such a valuable skill for our relationships."

Stacey and Kevin met on Strictly Come Dancing

Last month, Stacey and Kevin took their relationship to the next level by stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key stroll around London. The stars, who won last year's series of Strictly, were unable to keep their eyes off each other and smiled widely as they made their way along the street. Stacey, 32, and Kevin, 36, have only been pictured together a handful of times since news of their romance broke. But this latest appearance was certainly the most tactile.

In April, meanwhile, Stacey appeared to confirm her new relationship status after posting a photo cuddling up to Kevin after she finished filming a new documentary in America. Although Kevin has remained tight-lipped about his relationship with his celeb dance partner, he recently made reference to Stacey during a performance in his new show, Burn the Floor, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle."

