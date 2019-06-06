Has Stacey Solomon accidentally revealed her baby's name? The Loose Women welcomed her third son two weeks ago

It's been two weeks since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their bundle of joy, and fans are still waiting for the couple to share their chosen baby name. However, one eagle-eyed follower has revealed Stacey recently uploaded a story on her account, in which she reportedly let slip the baby's moniker - Rexi. Upon noticing her mistake, the Loose Women panellist deleted the post immediately. The revelation was revealed on Joe's latest Instagram picture, which shows the proud dad cuddling his little boy in his arms.

Joe Swash shared this new picture on Instagram

"Aw bless. Have you told us his name yet? So happy for you all," said one fan, to which another replied: "Rexi… Stacey mentioned it in her story then deleted it so guessing." A third post also read: "Aww. Little Rex is gorgeous x." On 22 May, the couple welcomed their first child together. They revealed that Stacey gave birth "a lot earlier than planned". Sharing a picture of his girlfriend in hospital, Joe wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come."

"Mummy and baby are well and resting," the former EastEnders actor added. "We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last eight months. I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling. So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a superhuman. I am forever in awe. Joe X." Stacey is already mum to Zachary, 11, and Leighton, six, from two previous relationships, while Joe is also dad to Harry, 11, from a previous relationship.

