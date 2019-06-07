Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter splits from fiancé Rudi Coleano after 12-year engagement The actress has issued a statement

Emmerdale actress Lucy Pargeter has split from her fiancé Rudi Coleano after a 12-year engagement. The couple, who share three daughters – Lola, 13, and twins Missy and Betsy, two – issued a statement confirming they have ended their long-term romance. "Lucy Pargeter has confirmed she has separated from her long-term partner, Rudi Coleano, and, while no longer together, their main priority is raising their three daughters," a statement said.

Despite their long engagement, Lucy and Rudi never got round to tying the knot – despite the fact that the actress proposed just two weeks after they first met. However, they did come close in 2012, with Lucy revealing at the time: "We were in Dubai about a month ago and we said: 'Sod it, while we're here, let's do it'. Then I thought all our mates would be like, 'Oh cheers, thanks for the invite'."

The couple were engaged for 12 years

MORE: Emmerdale's Lisa Dingle actress says goodbye to her character in emotional video

Following the birth of their first daughter, Lola, Rudi proposed to Lucy with a second ring, after secretly taking back the first to get the right size. "I was going mad thinking I had lost it," she admitted. "But it was a really romantic thing to do." Speaking of their wedding plans at the time, she said: "I've still got my wedding file from last time. I had a lot of it planned, the dress, the cake… Rudi is desperate to get on with it, but there just aren't enough hours in the day!"

Lucy is a fan favourite on Emmerdale

MORE: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split after four-year relationship

Lucy has been a fan favourite on Emmerdale since 2002, but was briefly written out of the Yorkshire Dales-set programme during her last pregnancy. She also appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2013, coming third in the series won by Kian Egan.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.