Emmerdale's Lisa Dingle actress says goodbye to her character in emotional video Jane Cox fought back tears as she discussed the character

Jane Cox has bid farewell to the character of Lisa Dingle in Emmerdale in an emotional new video. The actress played Lisa on the hit show for nearly 25 years, and took to the soap's official Twitter page to speak about what the character meant to her. Through tears, she said: "Saying goodbye to Lisa is very hard. It is very hard to say goodbye to her, but I know it's the best thing. There would be no way that she could come and go, and for me, it's probably best to say, 'Right, that's it. That's the end of that.' I will miss everybody and I really value the audience most of all because that's who we're doing it for."

Jane shared an emotional video

She also chatted about the history of her character, explaining: "The first episode I was in was when I met Zack on a single's night… Zack and Lisa seemed to hit it off, maybe because they were both pig farmers? I was already married to Barry Clegg, an inventor. He was busy inventing things, among which was a pig muck powered rocket… as I have changed so has Lisa. She started out as a pig farmer, she then became a builder, a mechanic, played the fiddle… I think we're so close over all of these years and over the things the Dingles characters have been through… we're a close knit family. Life and art really mingle."

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Goodbye Lisa…Jane Cox looks back over 23 years of playing the iconic #LisaDingle ❤️#Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/eNlB1oYyLE — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) June 6, 2019

Jane's final scenes aired on Thursday night as the Dingles gathered for her funeral, and people were quick to discuss the sad episode, with one writing: "Damn, the family reading Lisa's goodbye letters has me bawling... didn't expect that would hit me like that. Such a nice, heart warming send off." Another person added: "I'm sobbing over #Emmerdale again. Belle giving the eulogy at Lisa's funeral."

