Emmerdale star Chris Bisson shares bittersweet photo of son in hospital Get well soon Harry!

Emmerdale star Chris Bisson has thanked NHS staff for looking after his son Harry, who has had to spend the past few days in hospital. The actor shared a bittersweet photo on Twitter, showing himself lying in bed next to his son. Harry, who had his wrist in a cast, appeared fast asleep with cuddly toys to keep him company. "Thanks to all of the amazing NHS staff on the Starlight Children's Unit @WythenshaweHosp who have looked after my poorly boy for the last few days," Chris, 43, wrote. "It's very worrying when the little ones are ill and you were all fabulous. @NHSuk."

Chris, who also played Vikram Desai on Corrie, was inundated with support from his celebrity friends and fans. Corrie actress Samia Longchambon tweeted, "Hope Harry is feeling lots better Chris!" while Andrew Whyment also wrote: "Hope he's better soon pal." Emmerdale stars Samantha Giles, Karen Blick and Sandra Marvin also sent their well wishes.

Chris thanked staff for looking after his son

The actor shares son Harry with his long-term partner Rowena. The couple introduced their baby boy in an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO! back in 2013, with first-time dad Chris saying at the time: "Having a child is such a wonderful thing." He also remarked on his Emmerdale character Jai Sharma's parenting storyline, which saw Jai father a child following a one-night stand with Rachel Breckle, played by Gemma Oaten. Their baby was born prematurely and almost died.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares rare photo from son Chester's bedroom - look at those toys!

Loading the player...

"I'm just glad that my real life story hasn't been anywhere near as trying as the one I've been portraying on screen," Chris said. "There was one scene in which Jai was allowed into the intensive care unit to see his baby for the first time. We were using this little prosthetic doll, which was all wired up on the cot, so that its chest was moving up and down to make it look like it was breathing. Jai was supposed to pull himself together, walk outside and burst into tears. But I burst into tears before the end of the scene. I said to the director, 'I think you'll have to use that take because I don't think I can do that again."

MORE: Kara Tointon shares heartbreaking video following mother's death

Chris and his daughter Ella Rose pictured in 2016

Chris and his partner Rowena went on to welcome their second child, a daughter Ella Rose, in 2015. Again introducing their baby to HELLO!, the couple revealed how they made a dramatic dash to the hospital; baby Ella was born just seven minutes after their arrival. "I was terrified. I really believed I was going to give birth in the car," said Rowena. "If it had been rush hour, we wouldn't have made it."

Make sure you never miss a CELEBRITY story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.