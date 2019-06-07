Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split after four-year relationship The pair have yet to speak about the breaking news

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly ended their relationship after four years. According to People magazine, the pair are currently on amicable terms, and are working out shared custody plans for their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. The pair have always kept their relationship private, and have yet to speak publicly about their split. Irina previously opened up to Glamour about the importance of keeping her romance out of the public spotlight, explaining: "I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly."

She continued: "I admire it and I think it's great – but I think it's all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it." The pair had previously sparked engagement rumours back in late 2018, after Irina was spotted with what could be a gold engagement or wedding ring on her left hand. While some fans commented simply adding ring emojis, others sent congratulatory messages to the couple. "I see a ring on *that* finger," one wrote, while another commented: "She's telling us she's married, congrats!"

The last few months have been an especially busy time for the Silver Linings Playbook actor, who was nominated for a host of awards for his film, A Star is Born. In fact, there were romance rumours between Bradley and his co-star in the hugely successful film, Lady Gaga, after the pair performed at the Oscars ceremony. Lady Gaga shut down the reports on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, explaining: "First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that's what we wanted you to see. That is what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. It is a love story and we worked so hard."

