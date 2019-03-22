Emmerdale's Claire King reveals she was attacked She plays feisty Kim Tate

Best known for playing villainous Kim Tate in Emmerdale, Claire King has revealed that her soap character is the reason behind getting physically attacked in the street. The 57-year-old chatted with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning, saying: "I had people hitting me over the head with umbrellas in the old days and all sorts because they couldn't believe how vile she was." She continued: "Now it seems to be less physical and more sort of on the keyboard." She then said that she handles internet trolls by ignoring them and avoiding reading their comments.

Claire as Kim Tate in Emmerdale

Claire dramatically returned to the soap in 2018 after a 20-year hiatus. Talking about how she loves playing her character, she said: "I do like her. I think she can be a real moo, most of the time. But I do actually like her I think there is a softer side. I've been back there two months now so I am a little bit ahead of the audience. So I kind of know what is coming up." Presenter Ruth then pointed out that Kim isn't showing off her nicer side at the moment. Claire replied: 'No, she's not. She is basically like a hurricane in Emmerdale."

Over in Emmerdale next week, Tracy Metcalfe has a troublesome time ahead ias she finds herself getting on the wrong side of the law. Tracy and Billy had taken April out to the park, but after a series of unfortunate events, the police are called and Tracy gets arrested. Elsewhere, Moira Dingle is left worried about Cain as he starts to plan for the worst case scenario now that the police are involved – still believing that he was responsible for killing Joe Tate. But will Cain be told the truth by Graham and Kim in the end? Or does he have everything to lose? Next week will also see Laurel panic after getting a last-minute booking in the Pirate Ship, but Arthur is not at all impressed with the idea. David plans to leave the village too – unaware that Maya and Jacob will be more than happy spending time alone together without him.

