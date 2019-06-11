Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara meet Prince William - see their reaction Bruce Forsyth would have approved!

Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara were some of the guests who were introduced to the Duke of Cambridge at the Child Bereavement gala dinner, which was held at Kensington Palace on Monday. Taking to his Instagram page the following day, professional dancer Aljaz shared a snap from their funny encounter - something the late Sir Bruce Forsyth would have enjoyed . "My bucka met a second prince last night... an actual prince! We started the conversation with, 'Nice to see you, to see you nice!' #chuffed #childbereavementuk #humbled," he teased in the caption.

Janette, 35, also took to her page to highlight the importance of the night's event. "If you told me 10 years that I would be a part of this moment.... I would never have believed you," she wrote. "Thank you to @childbereavementuk for having us last night! 25 years of helping children & families, & w/ this wonderful man as a patron to support. What a wonderful achievement! I cannot express how grateful I am for this wonderful moment!" [sic]

"Once again, it proves that, 'All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them' -Walt Disney. #Charity #ChildBereavementUK #GiveBack #iMetThePrince #Strictly #KensingtonPalace," she added. During the gala, the Strictly dancers took to the dancefloor to show off their fancy footwork. However, before meeting Prince William, Aljaz revealed he left his cuff links at home. "I was so excited to meet Prince William again that I forgot my cuff links," he said in a video, revealing he was forced to use a cable tie to help with the clothing malfunction.

The evening comes as Aljaz prepares to join fellow dancers Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice on their upcoming tour. "Having worked on Strictly Come Dancing with Gorka and Giovanni for the past four years, I know we are going to deliver a truly incredible show for audiences all over the UK," he previously said in a statement. "And while we might all be the best of friends, the show's competitive element means that there will be no love lost when we battle it out on the dance floor to win the audience vote. Serious bragging rights are at stake!"

