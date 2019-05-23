Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec invited to Buckingham Palace - find out why Strictly heads to Buckingham Palace!

Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec spent the day with the members of the British Royal family at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The couple, who have been married since 2017, were some of the stars who got to meet some inspirational young people and present them with their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janette shared snippets of their day out, which also saw her be reunited with her Strictly parntner Dr Ranj and former champion Ore Oduba. "Today, I'm officially a princess," she joked in the video. "Today Janette is not just a Disney princess but officially a royal princess."

The Strictly stars were presenting awards with Princess Eugenie, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex. Sharing a picture with Eugenie, TV presenter Ore wrote: "Met some inspirational young people at Buckingham Palace today...had to go with a bold trouser, honoured to present these superstars with a @dofeuk Gold Award at the Palace with @portiajett and meet HRH Eugenie amazing day out :) big love to the Strictly fam too." Former Strictly judge Darcey Bussell was also there and said: "Catching up with some gorgeous friends at Buckingham Palace as you do! Giving some well deserved @dofeuk Gold Awards Dx."

The royals are known for being huge fans of Strictly. In November, the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor went to watch the show in the audience. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a special visit with front row seats, which was organised as a birthday treat for Louise, who turned 15 on 8 November. The show's presenter, Tess Daly, later opened up about hosting the royals in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. She said: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

