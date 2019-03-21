Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara supported by Strictly friends ahead of 'challenging' evening The couple are taking on their most ambitious tour yet

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec had the support of their Strictly Come Dancing co-stars on Thursday as they prepared to embark on one of their most ambitious projects to date – their UK tour, Remembering the Movies. Professional dancers and former contestants took to Instagram to share sweet messages to the couple ahead of the tour, which Aljaz said was "by far the most challenging project" he and Janette have ever done.

The Strictly pros will be starting their tour in Llandudno on Thursday, before moving on to venues across the UK in cities including Birmingham, Edinburgh and Sheffield over the next two months, until the tour comes to a close in mid-May.

Janette and Aljaz start their UK tour on Thursday

Their close friends and colleagues including Gemma Atkinson, Gorka Marquez, Oti Mabuse and Amy Dowden all took to Instagram Stories to wish them luck ahead of opening night. "Good luck my friends on opening night," Dianne Buswell wrote. The dancer will be able to relate to the nerves the couple may be feeling, as she has been touring the UK on her own tour, Here Come the Girls, alongside Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt.

It has been a busy start to the year for Janette and Aljaz, who also worked on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in January. They have also been confirmed to return to the show for the 2019 series in September, so they are showing no signs of slowing down just yet.

The couple were supported by their co-stars ahead of the launch

However, they have admitted that despite their busy schedules, they talk about starting a family "all the time". Appearing on Lorraine in February, Janette gave fans an update about having children in the future. "Especially as a woman, it's a big decision, for me whenever we do decide to have a child," she shared. "We talk about it all the time. We adore kids."

She added: "You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us. We are definitely going to have children."

