Strictly couple Aljaz and Janette pose for bedroom selfie during rare day off The stars recently embarked on a UK tour for theatre show Remembering the Movies

Strictly Come Dancing couple Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara certainly made the most of their day off from dancing on Sunday, opting to spend the majority of it in bed. The celebrity couple embarked on a UK tour of their theatre show, Remembering the Movies, on Thursday, and have been on their feet ever since. However, by the weekend, they enjoyed staying in bed, with Aljaz sharing a photo of the pair from their room on Instagram, and writing next to it: "Not moving." The couple were in Birmingham on Saturday, having kicked off the show in Llandudno. In the next two months, they will tour around other cities including Edinburgh and Sheffield, until the show comes to a close in mid-May.

Strictly's Janette and Aljaz enjoyed a day off from dancing

Aljaz admitted on Thursday that the show was "by far the most challenging project he and Janette have ever done. Their close friends and colleagues including Gemma Atkinson, Gorka Marquez, Oti Mabuse and Amy Dowden all took to Instagram Stories to wish them luck ahead of opening night. “Good luck my friends on opening night,” Dianne Buswell wrote. The dancer will be able to relate to the nerves the couple may be feeling, as she has been touring the UK on her own tour, Here Come the Girls, alongside Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt. Other Strictly stars who have been embarking on their own solo projects include Kevin Clifton, who is touring the UK with Rock of Ages, along with second Strictly couple Neil Jones and Katya Jones, who are performing in Somnium: A Dancer's Dream in June, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story".

MORE: Robbie Williams gives rare glimpse into family life with children

The celebrity couple are both touring with new musical Remembering the Movies

READ: This Morning's Eamonn Holmes had the biggest shock on his flight home

While Aljaz and Janette are both busy with their dancing, the couple often get asked about their plans to start a family. In February during an appearance on Lorraine, Janette gave fans an update about having children in the future. "Especially as a woman, it's a big decision, for me whenever we do decide to have a child," she shared. "We talk about it all the time. We adore kids. You should see us around babies, we get so broody, both of us. We are definitely going to have children." Although, Janette went on to add that they were both enjoying their careers at the moment.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.