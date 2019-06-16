Amanda Holden shares secret to her happy marriage with Chris Hughes

Her daring gowns have led to complaints and headlines on Britain's Got Talent. And Amanda Holden has shared some of her top tips for glamour in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. "There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good," she told HELLO! "My nan Ethel used to tell me: 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

"Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness," said Amanda

In the interview, Amanda also reveals that laughter is the secret of her marriage to husband Chris Hughes; the couple have just celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness," she says. "We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax. He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

And Amanda, who has just started a new job as co-host of the breakfast show on Heart FM alongside Jamie Theakston, said that Chris has come up with a very novel idea of waking up their daughters Lexi, 13, and Hollie, seven, in the morning. "Chris has rigged up our alarm clock system so that they all wake up to the sound of my voice on air," she says. "It's a down-to-earth show and I talk about everything from burning a saucepan when I tried to make pasta to my cat jumping on my lap when I was in the loo."

