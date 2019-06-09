Exclusive: Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen open up about family life There is a lot for this couple to look forward to!

In an exclusive new photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine with her partner Ben Cohen and their daughter, Mila, who turns three this month, former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff says, "Ben is the best dad in the world. Mila is such a daddy's girl and she's always on the go. She doesn't stop. She goes to rugby class, and also to dance and yoga with me. She's a very active girl." Kristina credits former rugby union player Ben with bringing love and security to her life after they met in 2013, when they were partnered together on the hit BBC TV dance show. Mila has clearly sealed the couple’s happiness. "Mila is fearless," says Ben who is also the proud dad of 11-year-old twin daughters Harriet and Isabelle from his former marriage.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen with their daughter Mila

The three girls are "besotted with each other", he tells HELLO! ahead of Father's Day."It's amazing when you see them together. They live for one another and they’re best mates. My girls are my everything." Asked if they will be waltzing up the aisle any time soon, Kristina tells HELLO!: "It will probably be in a couple of years. Hopefully we’ll gather the family around and it’ll happen."

Family is at the heart of the couple's wellbeing centre Soo Yoga, which opens in Ben's home town of Northampton this week with seven studios offering fitness and dance classes as well treatments, a meditation room, a creche and a cafe. The couple hope it will attract men to try yoga as well as women. Ben is already a convert. "I find it incredibly hard – tougher than a five-mile run or pushing weights in the gym," he says. "If I was still playing, this would be part of my routine." Both of them will take classes too. "I’ll be teaching dance and yoga, up to six classes a day, including with children,” Kristina says. “Mila is always in my classes, too. She knows the poses and breathing exercises." "I'll be doing circuit training a couple of times a week," says Ben. "I really hope dads come down with their children."

