Amanda Holden gives us all a lesson on matchy matchy style The BGT star looks lush in lilac...

On Wednesday, Amanda Holden put the lovely in to lilac, sporting the most dazzling suede mini skirt, ever. The 48-year-old is currently appearing on Heart Radio alongside Jamie Theakston and has been keeping her 1.1 million Instagram fans up to date with her working wardrobe. Her latest look featured the mini skirt of dreams - and it came from the high street. Always great to know, right? The skirt in question is by Karen Millen and costs £125. It comes with a built-in belt in buttery soft suede and the Britain's Got Talent star teamed it with lilac heels by Aldo, which she picked up for £37.48.

Amanda looked lovely in her Karen Millen skirt

The mother-of-two has dazzled us with some seriously chic looks this week - we just can't keep up! On Tuesday, Amanda went for a simple satin skirt from high street store Zara and it's yours for £25.99. The BGT star teamed the bargain buy with a £205 slogan sweatshirt - which came from designer brand Zadig & Voltaire and bared the words 'Rock & Roll' on the front in white letters.

£125, Karen Millen

Amanda always looks fabulous but you may be shocked to know, she doesn't enjoy the gym. "I hate the gym, " she told The Express in 2015. " Instead, I have a lady who comes to my house who teaches me kundalini yoga, which is based on a lot of breath work and surprisingly hard work. My daughter, Hollie, does it with me and she calls it “ogre”! I also go for lots of walks with my dog, Rudie."

£37.48, Aldo

And don't get her started on faddy diets, either. "I don’t believe in dieting. In fact, I can't stand it.

There are things that you just can't manage without and I think a lot of diets are hard to live by and maintain. It's all about balance – if you’re going to really indulge, be healthier the next day."

