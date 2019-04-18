Amanda Holden's daughters have the most incredible playroom – wait until you see their Barbie collection This is every little girls' dream!

Amanda Holden often shares glimpses inside her house on social media, as she carries out work to transform the property into her dream home. And while we’ve seen her recent kitchen and dining room renovation, one part of the house we haven’t seen is the playroom she has created for her children – until now.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge is a mum to two daughters – Lexi, 13, and Hollie, seven – and has created an amazing space for them to read and play. Hollie, in particular, appears to have the toy collection any little girl would dream of, with a huge array of Barbie dolls dressed in colourful outfits.

Amanda Holden's daughters have a huge Barbie doll collection

Fans were given a glimpse at the girls’ playroom when Amanda recruited the help of home styling and organizing experts, the Style Sisters, on Tuesday. Charlotte and Gemma shared videos on Instagram Stories as they found the perfect way to tidy away Hollie’s huge doll collection, by lying them down in drawers, with at least four drawers filled with the toys.

Stacks of books were seen on the floor ready to be tidied away too, including the classic story of Charlotte’s Webb and The Ice Monster, which was written by Amanda’s Britain’s Got Talent co-star David Walliams. We dare say a few more of his popular children’s books are hidden within the pile too!

The girls have books from Amanda's BGT co-star David Walliams

It’s not only the playroom that Amanda had a helping hand with tidying, but also her wardrobe. The duo tackled Amanda’s clothes and footwear, and shared a peek at her jaw-dropping shoe room, which features shelves of designer heels in all colours and styles.

Amanda picked a popular duo for the job; Style Sisters are becoming popular among stars including Alexandra Burke and Lisa Snowdon for working their magic on creating stylish, and perfectly-organised homes. We can’t wait to see the finished result of Amanda’s house!

