Scarlett Moffatt wows in kooky polka-dot gown at the TV BAFTAs We love the star's fun look

It's the TV BAFTAs and the red carpet just isn't right without a fun dress or two – and TV presenter Scarlett Moffatt's two-tone gown has certainly cheered us up. The former Gogglebox star was one of the first celebrities to arrive at London's Royal Festival Hall for the prestigious awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon, where she is reporting all the gossip from the red carpet. Scarlett looked stunning in her monochrome gown, which features a one-sleeved polka dot top and floor-length black satin skirt with high thigh split. The star accessorised with a gorgeous sparkling necklace, glamorous drop earrings and bracelet along with some strappy studded sandals.

Scarlett's beauty look was equally fun, with her long brunette hair worn in a sassy high ponytail. The TV personality went all out with her makeup, showing off a bold, red lip, a smoky eye and full lashes. The I'm a Celebrity champion carried a cute white bag with gold chain shoulder strap, which matched the white in her bodice.

The awards ceremony was blessed with warm sunny weather for the celebrity arrivals, and Scarlett beamed as she walked the red carpet, her skin glowing.

It's clear to see how content Scarlett, 29, is at the moment. She is dating police officer Scott Dobinson and recently told the MailOnline: "I don’t know if I want to give all of him the credit of being happier but I think yeah I am happier in myself. He makes me feel good about myself."

