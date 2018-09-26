Scarlett Moffatt back in the jungle She came face-to-face with a familiar looking friend

Scarlett Moffatt had to put her Jungle Queen credentials to the test when she found herself in a situation that made her feel like she was back in the jungle on Tuesday! The I'm A Celebrity winner shared a video on social media showing a huge spider that crawled out of her shoe. She recorded the creepy crawly and said: I just went to put on my shoe on and thought, 'What is that?' and this has just climbed out. It's got teeth, I feel like I'm back in the jungle!" The star didn't seem too traumatised by the eight-legged visitor, as she has already survived the I'm A Celeb camp when she went on to become the show's winner in 2016.

Scarlett's jungle experience!

The 28-year-old presenter shared the hilarious video after posting a sweet photo for Dec Donnelly's birthday. The throwback picture showed Scarlett winning I'm A Celeb and being hugged by Dec and Ant McPartlin. Scarlett met Ant and Dec on the popular show filmed in Australia, before going on to present Saturday Night Takeaway with them. This year, Ant won't return to present I'm A Celebrity, as he will be replaced by Holly Willoughby while he is in recovery following a car accident under the influence of alcohol earlier in the year. In a statement about her new job, Holly said: "I could not be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continue recovery."

Scarlett, Ant and Dec

Scarlett also recently debuted a new hair transformation, swapping her long, dark locks for a shorter and lighter look. She told fans: "I’m leaving the dark side (of hair).... I’ll be auburn before I know it," and they quick to tell her how "beautiful" and "amazing" it looked.

