Scarlett Moffatt looks almost unrecognisable in university throwback snap Scarlett, is that you?!

Scarlett Moffatt delighted her followers by sharing a throwback photo from her university days on Thursday – and they couldn’t believe how different she looked. The former Gogglebox star posted a snap taken ten years ago on a night out with one of her best friends, and she’s undergone a major beauty transformation in the last decade!

"Throwback Thursday to the extreme 10 years ago. I can only apologise for my eyebrows, my attempt at contouring with apparently only orange based make up," Scarlett captioned the photo, which showcased her dramatic makeup look.

Scarlett Moffatt amazed fans with her beauty transformation

It prompted several comments from Scarlett’s fans, including some who joked that they had a similar look around the same time. "Being orange was a rite of passage as a Geordie," one commented. "You’ve changed so much," another added.

Scarlett’s post comes just days after she admitted she’s never felt better about herself than in recent weeks – and it’s thanks in part to her relationship with new boyfriend Scott Dobinson. Speaking to MailOnline, Scarlett said: "I don’t know if I want to give all of him the credit of being happier but I think yeah I am happier in myself. He makes me feel good about myself."

The 29-year-old has been dating the police officer for the past few months after meeting through a mutual friend, but rarely posts photos with Scott as he is keen to remain out of the public eye. Scarlett also told Lorraine Kelly that her mum was "ecstatic" about the new relationship, saying: "My mum is so happy. I keep saying to people, ‘He’s so normal’ and everyone’s like ‘That’s not a good descriptive word,’ but it is for me," she said. "My mum is ecstatic that I’m with a normal person, he’s a policeman he’s got a really nice family as well, he’s just a nice person."

