Strictly's Karen Clifton hints that she's changing her name following split from Kevin Will it be Karen Hauer next series?

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Karen Clifton and Kevin Clifton have been amicably separated for over a year now, and both are happily in new relationships – so it's unsurprising that Karen has seemingly decided to return to her former name, Hauer, going forward. The dancer was professionally known as Karen Hauer until she married Kevin in 2015 – her first husband was Matthew Hauer, who she split from in 2009. While the Strictly star hasn't changed her Instagram handle, in her profile she is listed as Karen Hauer, and she captioned her most recent photograph: "Hotlips Hauer".

Karen is very happy with boyfriend David Webb

Karen's Twitter account has always been @Karen_Hauer, but her visible name read Karen Clifton until recently. She is happily settled with new beau David Webb and often posts sweet snaps from their life together, so the change is perhaps an expected one for fans.

Strictly star Kevin Clifton defends girlfriend Stacey Dooley

The opera singer paid an adorable tribute to his girlfriend following her recent string of performances in the Strictly: The Professionals tour, which saw her travel around the UK with her fellow castmates. Alongside a snap of the loved-up couple and some statistics, David wrote in the caption: "All in just one month!! And I meant 35 Shows!! Absolutely in awe of this incredible, strong, resilient, fierce, beautiful and dedicated artist. You never cease to amaze me." He added: "Huge Congrats to all the team on the 'Strictly The Professionals Tour' on the stage and behind it. Have a great final show. You all deserve a well-earned rest. Dx."

Karen's friend and fellow pro Katya Jones quickly responded with: "She's coming home!" To which a delighted David replied: "YAAAAS!!! Can't wait!" Aren't this pair adorable?

