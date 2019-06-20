Kanye West is a doting uncle in adorable photo with Dream Kardashian This is too cute!

Kanye West is one cool uncle! Over the weekend, the singer enjoyed spending some quality time with his brother-in-law Rob Kardashian and niece Dream – who clearly adores him. Rob shared a cute photo of the pair on his Twitter account, which showed Kanye sitting at the table with his arm around Dream. "Best photo ever," Rob captioned the image. Fans adored seeing the picture of the pair and their sweet relationship, with one writing: "Aww, uncle Yeezy," while another wrote: "Aww, sweet photo with uncle Kanye!" A third commented on just how much Dream looks like her dad, adding: "Dream looks so much like Rob."

Uncle Kanye West with Dream Kardashian

Rob shares custody of Dream with his ex-partner Blac Chyna. The former couple welcomed their little girl in November 2016. Dream is doted on by both her parents, and while she doesn't feature a lot on either of their social media profiles, she has appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on several occasions.

Rob Kardashian shares Dream with ex-partner Blac Chyna

Dream has a close relationship with her aunts and uncles too, who helped her organise a birthday party for Rob back in March. At the time, Khloe Kardashian shared a cute photo of her niece on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mummy. Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St Patty's Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!"

The little girl has a great relationship with her cousins too, who she is close in age with. Earlier in the month, Khloe posted a sweet picture of her daughter True and Dream bonding, with Dream bending down to hug her little cousin. "BFF Cousins," Khloe captioned the post. In the past, the family have also shared photos of Dream hanging out with her older cousins North West and Penelope Disick.