Robbie Williams reunited with his son Charlie in the most adorable photo Awwww!

Robbie Williams enjoyed a special moment this week when he was reunited with his wife Ayda and their three children. Ayda posted a snap on Instagram showing the family eating out at a restaurant, but the main event of the meal was Robbie's reunion gift from his four-year-old son Charlie. The little boy, whose face was hidden from view in the snap, had adorably made his dad a poster that read "I love u Dad, from Charlie," with a cartoon photo of Robbie dancing. "@robbiewilliams Re-united at last!! #mcm AW xx," Ayda wrote.

Charlie is the only son and second child of the former X Factor judges. Robbie, 45, and Ayda, 40, also share a six-year-old daughter Teddy and a baby daughter Coco, who they welcomed via a surrogate last September.

Robbie is back with the family

The Angels singer recently opened up about his fears that his daughter is growing up to be accustomed to the finer things in life. Speaking on Heart Breakfast last week, Robbie revealed: "She was getting on a plane the other day. Mum took all the kids to San Francisco to see her cousins. And she was like 'Mummy are we getting a private plane?' and she was like, 'No darling we're not' and she looked at her quizzically and she said, 'But I'm my daddy's daughter.'"

MORE: Photo proof that Duchess Kate has the best relationship with her royal in-laws

Robbie revealed that Teddy is due a "rude awakening," adding: "It was like, 'Oh no what have we created?' She's finding things normal that she shouldn't find normal. She will have a rude awakening at some point in her life."

The couple share three children: Teddy, Charlie and Coco

The singer also touched on his children's friendship with one very famous mini-me – Simon Cowell's son Eric. Speaking to HELLO! at a press conference, Robbie opened up about how he and his family are still close with the Cowells, despite Robbie and Ayda quitting The X Factor. "Myself and Simon are good friends, our family are good friends, the kids hang out all the time," he said.

MORE: Woman left seriously injured after being hit by Prince William and Kate's motorbike

Explaining his decision to quit the singing contest, he said: "I have an album to promote, which I can't really talk about, but I'm going to be all over the place promoting that. We wanted it desperately to work with the X Factor but it just wouldn't."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.