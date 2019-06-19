Sarah Ferguson reveals what it's like living with Prince Andrew The pair remained great friends following their divorce

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have a wonderful relationship, and even though they divorced many years ago, they still live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor – the family home where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie grew up. And during an interview in 2016, Sarah discussed what it was like living with her ex-husband. Speaking to Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, Sarah said: "I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time." Eugenie has also given an insight into what it's like inside the private property that same year when she invited Harper's Bazaar into her home for an interview and photoshoot. The publication described Royal Lodge as: "The definition of comfy cosy, with family pictures scattered around and Norfolk terriers wandering in and out."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew live together at the Royal Lodge

MORE: Princess Eugenie welcomes sister-in-law into the family

The Royal Lodge was the very place Sarah and Andrew hosted Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's wedding reception in October. The black-tie event was attended by many members of the royal family and Eugenie and Jack's showbiz friends, including Ayda Field and Robbie Williams, Demi Moore and Kate Moss. The following day, a fairground was set up in the garden for a fun-filled third celebration. The Grade II-listed house is in the grounds of Windsor Great Park, and the Duke of York has lived in the 30-room property since 2004, with Sarah joining him four years later in 2008. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool.

Sarah has a close relationship with her daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

READ: Three royal couples are celebrating their wedding anniversary on same day

Royal fans adore Sarah and Andrew's close relationship, and in the past few months the former couple have been seen spending a lot more time together at public events. Most recently, they arrived together, along with their daughter Beatrice, to attend the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. Andrew also stepped in for Sarah at a charity event for the Children's Air Ambulance back in May. Due to a last-minute diary change, Sarah was unable to attend, so Andrew came to her rescue and turned up in her place, as well as giving the speech she had written.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.