Kim Kardashian's daughter North West shares rare selfie with stepmom Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian's teen daughter North West got fans talking as she shared a rare picture of herself with her stepmom Bianca Censori.

The 12-year-old reposted a Facetime screenshot of herself and Bianca talking to rapper Babyxsosa over the weekend.

The wife of Kayne West is seen pouting alongside the teen in the image shared to her Instagram stories. "Seriously awesome," wrote one fan.

North West with stepmom

The image comes after the young rapper made her Instagram debut last Friday, despite Kanye previously warning his ex-wife that their children should not be on social media. Alongside North, Kim and Kanye share Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

So far, North has shared several images of herself with her diamond grills and blue hair after her initial post: a blurry photo of herself throwing up peace signs while dressed in a Balenciaga top and miniskirt, which she captioned: "First post."

© Instagram North West shares pics of her diamond grills

North's bio claims that the account is being "managed by parents," but it's unclear what input Kanye will have, as he previously blasted her social media usage and said he was "not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok."

Kanye shared an online rant in 2022 after Kim posted a video of North, then eight, lip-synching along to Machine Gun Kelly's song "Emo Girl."

© GC Images North West is known for her fashion style

The video resurfaced in October after North appeared on TikTok rocking electric blue braids, long fake lashes, faux face tattoos, several piercings, blue contact lenses, and grillz.

"Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing," the rapper said at the time.

"I said, 'Never again.' I am her father, I know y'all don't respect fathers and the idea of family, and the media tries to promote something... but I said, 'I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok.'"

His stern words came one month after he claimed that North was "being put on TikTok against his will."

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian and daughter North West

Kim hit back at Kanye's original video hours later, writing: "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness."