Katherine Schwarzenegger pays heartfelt tribute to new husband Chris Pratt on his 40th birthday Happy birthday Chris!

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a heartwarming tribute to her new husband Chris Pratt to mark his 40th birthday on Friday. Sharing a collage of photos of some of the couple's sweet moments together, Katherine said: "Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!" Aww! The collage includes six photos of the happy couple including one of them golfing together, wearing face masks together, biking and even sharing a hot tub.

Happy birthday Chris!

The couple are no strangers to expressing their love for each other on social media. The Avengers: Endgame actor posted a similar photo collage in December, paired with an equally sweet caption to mark Katherine's birthday. "Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care," he said.

MORE: Chris Pratt shares first look inside new home with Katherine Schwarzenegger

Beautiful!

Katherine and Chris wed at the beginning of June following a whirlwind romance. The couple - who were first linked in June 2018 - tied the knot in Montecito, California, and said the occasion was "the best day of our lives". The newlyweds both shared their first wedding photo on Instagram, showing themselves holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes as they walked down a driveway together. "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and emotional," Chris captioned the photo.

MORE: The special significance behind Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding venue

Chris added: "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.