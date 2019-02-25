Chris Pratt shares first look inside new home with Katherine Schwarzenegger – and their funny approach to measuring up Taking the next step in their relationship

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have reached the next milestone in their relationship, just weeks after getting engaged. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and his fiancée are moving in together – but they had to take an interesting approach to DIY at the weekend after forgetting their measuring tape.

A collage of photos shared by Chris on Instagram over the weekend shows Katherine acting as their measuring tape, lying on the floor and stretching her arms out to try and imagine where their furniture would fit. "When you need to see if your stuff will fit in the new place but you forgot the tape measure," he captioned the photo.

Chris Pratt shared a look inside his new home with Katherine Schwarzenegger

The images gave a glimpse inside the couple’s new home, which features hardwood panelling on the walls and floor, with high ceilings and a balcony with beautiful countryside views. Chris didn’t divulge where their new home is, but the couple have been spending a lot of time on the farm he owns on the San Juan Islands in Washington, so it may well be nearby.

The actor and his fiancée have welcomed some new additions to the farm in recent weeks, including several lambs who they have shared photos and videos of on Instagram. Chris has previously said he would like to spend more time at the farm in the years to come, and plans to spend less time working.

The couple announced their engagement in January

Chris proposed to Katherine in January, following a seven-month relationship. The dad-of-one has since recalled the moment he asked Katherine’s father – Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger – for his daughter’s hand in marriage, admitting he was incredibly nervous before the conversation. He told Extra: "I think any person who appreciates the tradition and asks a father for his daughter's hand in marriage, it's inevitably something that's going to make you a little nervous. But that's sort of the beauty of it."

Arnold has also opened up about how he feels about his new son-in-law, and it sounds like the pair get along like a house on fire! Chatting to Extra, Arnold said: "He's a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they're both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck. That was really fantastic. She is so happy, they both are so happy. As I said to him, he is such a likeable guy. I love Chris - he's fantastic."

