The special significance behind Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding venue The couple married in California on Saturday

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger chose a particularly sentimental wedding venue for their nuptials at the weekend. Not only has their luxury five-star resort played host to celebrity weddings for Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Simpson, and Lily Aldridge, but also held fond memories for Katherine's great aunt and uncle – John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy – who spent their honeymoon at the property.

The couple held their intimate wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, which can host up to 200 guests for events, and boasts beautiful views of the Channel Islands and the Pacific Ocean. Chris and Kaherine would have had their pick of picturesque settings to say their vows; as well as the pristine upper lawn, other choices include the lower garden, wine cellar, or several of the buildings on the ranch.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married at San Ysidro Ranch

Meanwhile, they could have spent their wedding night in the Kennedy Suite, where the former U.S. President and his wife stayed during their honeymoon in 1953. The two-bedroom cottage is romantic and luxurious, with its own private hot tub on an upper deck. Beautiful bride Katherine is linked to the late couple via her mother Maria Shriver, whose mother was John F. Kennedy's sister Eunice.

Chris and Katherine shared the happy news that they had married at the weekend, following a whirlwind one-year relationship. The newlyweds both shared the same photo from their big day on Instagram, revealing that they both wore Giorgio Armani outfits for the occasion.

John and Jackie Kennedy went on honeymoon at the ranch

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families, and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and emotional," Chris captioned the photo, adding: "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

