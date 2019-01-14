Chris Pratt announces surprise engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger Congratulations to the happy couple!

Chris Pratt has announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger! The dad-of-one announced the happy news in an Instagram post which showed the pair holding one another with Katherine looking at her beautiful new engagement ring. The caption read: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! Ideally we'd have kept this secret for as long as possible. But considering there's paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we'll take the lead here and release this statement."

Chris' Parks and Recreation co-star Ben Schwartz was among those to congratulate the couple, tweeting: "AYYYYYYYY. CONGRATS MY FRIEND. SENDING LOVE AND GOOD VIBES." His fans were also quick to wish the couple well, with one joking: "DUDE, you're going to be Arnold Schwarzenegger's son in law. I bet ten year old you would have never guessed that would happen. Amazing. Congrats!"

The couple's relationship was confirmed back in June 2018 after the pair were spotted sharing a kiss while enjoying a picnic date together. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was previously married to actress Anna Faris, and the pair separated in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. At the time, Chris released a statement which great: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

