Amanda Holden flashes peace sign amid ongoing Phillip Schofield rift Trying to keep the peace?

Amanda Holden was the picture of happiness as she left Heart Radio at Global House in London on Tuesday morning. Her appearance comes amid her ongoing feud with This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, who revealed his "sadness" over the rift claims. In an act of defiance, the Britain's Got Talent judge flashed the peace sign and smiled at photographers following her shift. Amanda is believed to be annoyed at Phillip for persuading ITV bosses to hire Rochelle Humes, instead of her, when Holly Willoughby flew out to Australia to present I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! In November.

Amanda Holden flashed the peace sign amid the recent drama

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Phillip addressed the claim by tweeting: "The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless 'sources'. Obviously, I'll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better." However, just hours later, Amanda revealed that Phillip refused her attempt to smooth things over earlier this year.

The mum-of-two was asked on her Heart FM radio show about their reported feud, telling co-host Jamie Theakston that she offered an "olive branch" which was rejected. "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?" She added: "I've moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it." To which, Jamie replied: "You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there any more to the story?"

Shortly after the report emerged, an ITV spokesperson said: "Presenter line ups on This Morning change regularly and final decisions on these line ups are made by producers and not the presenters. Phillip Schofield is a much loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV."

