This Morning's Phillip Schofield reveals sadness over Amanda Holden story See what he had to say here!

Phillip Schofield has broken his silence following the claims which suggest Amanda Holden was left hurt after she wasn't picked to present alongside him on This Morning last year. At the time it was reported that the Britain's Got Talent judge was favourite to step in for Holly Willoughby when she filmed I'm A Celebrity in Australia; the presenting was then given to Rochelle Humes. Addressing the recent "feud" between him and Amanda, the daytime host took to Twitter to explain his sadness over the claims.

Amanda Holden was reportedly left hurt when she didn't get to present This Morning last year

"The end of another really sad weekend," he tweeted on Sunday night. "When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless 'sources'. Obviously, I'll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better." In light of the report, an ITV spokesperson has since said: "Presenter line ups on This Morning change regularly and final decisions on these line ups are made by producers and not the presenters. Phillip Schofield is a much loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV." HELLO! has contacted representatives for both stars for comment.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shrugs off Phillip Schofield drama with sweet snap

The comments come shorty after Amanda mentioned Phillip during her Heart FM breakfast show. She was asked what three things she wouldn't like to find in her home, to which the 48-year-old replied: "Spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield." Meanwhile, in other news, Phillip shocked fans over the weekend when he posted an Instagram snap of his blue hairdo. Posing with his mum, the pair rocked pale blue manes - much to the surprise of his followers. In the caption, he joked: "My mother encouraged this!!!"

READ: What is This Morning star Holly Willoughby's net worth?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.