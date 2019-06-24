Amanda Holden reacts to This Morning's Phillip Schofield 'rift' comment Uh-oh!

Amanda Holden has confirmed her rift with Phillip Schofield, claiming the This Morning presenter refused her attempt to smooth things over earlier this year. Appearing on her Heart FM radio show on Monday morning, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed she tried to extend an "olive branch" but said her advances were "ignored". She told co-host Jamie Theakston: "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?" She added: "I've moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it." To which, Jamie replied: "You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there any more to the story?"

"The olive branch had been extended," probed Jamie. "Oh, yes," remarked Amanda. The comments come hours after Phillip took to Twitter to address their "feud". At the weekend, it was reported that Amanda was left hurt after she wasn't picked to present alongside him on This Morning in November. At the time, the mum-of-two was favourite to step in for Holly Willoughby whilst she filmed I'm A Celebrity in Australia. According to Amanda, the presenting gig - which was offered to her in the first place - was given to Rochelle Humes as Phillip allegedly told bosses not to give the role to Amanda.

Addressing the report, Phillip took to Twitter to explain his sadness over the claims. "The end of another really sad weekend," he tweeted on Sunday night. "When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless 'sources'. Obviously, I'll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better."

In light of the report, an ITV spokesperson has since said: "Presenter line ups on This Morning change regularly and final decisions on these line ups are made by producers and not the presenters. Phillip Schofield is a much loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV." HELLO! has contacted representatives for both stars for comment.

