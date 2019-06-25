James Jordan wades into Phillip Schofield and Amanda Holden's rift rumours See what he had to say here!

Dancing on Ice star James Jordan is the latest celebrity to share his view on Phillip Schofield and Amanda Holden's apparent feud. The former Strictly Come Dancing dancer heaped praise on the This Morning presenter, claiming he is a "supportive" and "caring" professional. "It was an absolute pleasure to work with you on DOI...," he tweeted at Phillip on Monday evening. "A true professional but always very supportive and caring. And yes you’re fun, just not as fun as me You're a top man, lots of jealous people out there mate."

James Jordan has given his opinion on the rift

The post comes as Phillip addressed the recent report which suggested Amanda was left hurt when she didn't get picked to present alongside him on This Morning in November. Expressing his sadness over the claims, he tweeted: "The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless 'sources'. Obviously, I'll take it on the chin. I just hope you know me better."

However, just hours later, Amanda revealed that Phillip refused her attempt to smooth things over earlier this year. Appearing on her Heart FM radio show on Monday, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed she tried to extend an "olive branch" but said her advances were "ignored". She told co-host Jamie Theakston: "I did offer to meet him for a coffee months ago, he didn't reply to my text. What can I say?" She added: "I've moved on from it, Jamie, you need to move on from it." To which, Jamie replied: "You might have moved on but I just wanted to know, is there any more to the story?"

"The olive branch had been extended," probed Jamie. "Oh, yes," remarked Amanda. The comments come hours after Phillip took to Twitter to address their "feud". At the weekend, it was reported that Amanda was left hurt after she wasn't picked to present alongside him on This Morning in November. At the time, the mum-of-two was favourite to step in for Holly Willoughby whilst she filmed I'm A Celebrity in Australia. According to Amanda, the presenting gig - which was offered to her in the first place - was given to Rochelle Humes as Phillip allegedly told bosses not to give the role to Amanda.

In light of the report, an ITV spokesperson has since said: "Presenter line ups on This Morning change regularly and final decisions on these line ups are made by producers and not the presenters. Phillip Schofield is a much loved broadcaster and part of the ITV family. He is a consummate professional and held in high regard at ITV."

