Phillip Schofield reveals his family's HUGE celebration this weekend – find out why The gift pile must have been massive...

As fans can always tell after This Morning wins at the National Television Awards, ITV presenter Phillip Schofield loves having something to celebrate – and it seems like the tendency is genetic. He posted a series of videos to Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon that revealed he was at a get-together in honour of several of his family members' birthdays, and it looked like a mouth-watering event.

RELATED: Phillip Schofield stuns fans with dramatic hair transformation

Phillip literally focused on the food, panning up and down a dinner table filled with a delicious spread of different types of roast meat and a variety of bowls of fresh, dressed salads. "When there are 4 birthdays in the family!!" he captioned the first video. He finished with a photo of dessert: a layered chocolate and strawberry tart with a cream topping.

Phillip's family had a lot to celebrate this weekend

Background noise and the movement of tongs in the foreground suggested that his family members were enjoying the day and helping themselves to the lovely food. Phillip didn't specify who was being celebrated, but he's always prioritised time with his family while being careful to protect their privacy. He often mentions his mum on This Morning, as well as his wife Stephanie Lowe and their two daughters, Molly, 26, and Ruby, 23, with whom he went out for a Father's Day lunch last Sunday.

Phillip has presented This Morning with Holly since 2009

His children might be all grown up, but he previously told HELLO! that he seeks his daughters' approval before posting anything on social media, saying, "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, 'is this okay?' But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

READ MORE: This Morning star Phillip Schofield makes fan cry after sweet gesture

His recent Instagram posts suggest he's been in a light-hearted mood lately. On Saturday, he shared images of himself and his mum with matching blue rinse hairstyles topped with glitter – courtesy of a spray can. And last Sunday, when one of his 2.5 million followers posted: "Philip if you reply to this I will literally cry of happiness plss," he responded, "Hiya" with two blushing emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.