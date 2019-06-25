Kim Kardashian launches new shapewear line Kimono – and we're obsessed *Adds all to basket*

Kim Kardashian is the queen of bodycon – if it's not tightly hugging her famous curves, chances are you won't see her wearing it. And even though she's become something of a beast in the gym, waking up at the crack of dawn for gruelling workouts with her personal trainer, Kim, like many of us, still needs an extra little help to feel comfortable in her aforementioned skin-tight ensembles. But instead of relying on a pair of trusty Spanx, the make-up mogul and businesswoman has decided to create her own line of shapewear – and it looks incredible!

Called Kimono, Kim revealed a sneak peek at a few of the styles on offer when she announced the official launch of the brand on Tuesday. Revealing it has been in development for the past year, the line of "shape-enhancing underwear" will officially be made available next month in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL and in nine shades. There is currently no information about pricing or whether it will be available to buy in the UK.

Sharing three images on Instagram, Kim models her own Kimono Solutionwear while surrounded by models. One of the offerings is the Solution Short – a pair of shorts with one side cut into a brief and the other extending to just below the top of the thigh. At first look it may seem a strange choice, but the genius thought behind it is that it can be worn with a dress or skirt that features a slit up the side.

Commenting on the photos, Kim said of her new venture: "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn't find a shapeware colour that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for everybody. Coming Soon in sizes XXS - 4XL in 9 shades. I can't wait for you to feel this fabric!" We can't wait either!

