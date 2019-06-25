Reese Witherspoon expands her family with new adorable addition Too, cute!

Reese Witherspoon was recently left heartbroken after the death of her beloved dog Nash, but on Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star revealed that she had welcomed a new four-legged friend to the family. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared the happy news with her followers, and posted a gorgeous picture of her new puppy, a bulldog named Lou. "Welcome to the family, Lou," Reese wrote in the caption. Many of Reese's famous friends were quick to comment on Lou's cuteness, with Jennifer Garner writing: "Get out of town!" while her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley added: "Stop!"

Reese Witherspoon has welcomed a new dog called Lou to her family

Lou will no doubt be doted on by Reese and her family. The Legally Blonde actress lives with husband Jim Toth, and their son Tennessee, five. Reese also shares daughter Ava, 19, and son Deacon, 15, with ex Ryan Phillipe. Reese is extremely close to her family and often talks with pride about her children in interviews. The star previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily. She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood. It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

The actress has plenty of jobs on the go at the moment

Reese has many exciting projects on the go at the moment, and is currently starring in the second series of Big Little Lies, which she helped to produce along with her co-star Nicole Kidman. The new series has been just as successful as the first since it aired at the beginning of the month, and the new addition of Meryl Streep has been particularly popular.

As well as Big Little Lies, Reese has also bought the rights to Celeste Ng's best-selling book, Little Fires Everywhere, and she is currently in the process of co-producing that as a screen adaption for Hulu, which is set to air in the US in 2020. Reese will play the character of Elena Richardson, who appears to be perfect on the surface. Meanwhile, her co-star Kerry Washington will play single mother Mia Warren. Last month, Reese said in a statement on the upcoming show: "We strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth – all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng's ingenious work. We are confident that [Hulu's] talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class and what it means to be a mother."

