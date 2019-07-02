Strictly star Kevin Clifton apologies to fan – find out why The pro dancer often interacts with his fans on social media

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has a big fan base, and often takes time to respond to their messages on social media. And over the weekend, the pro dancer sweetly apologised to one of the audience members from his Rock of Ages show, after they expressed their disappointment that they didn't get to meet him in person after the performance. They had written on Twitter: "Awesome show @marlowtheatre last night, Rock of Ages, with @kevinclifton, so excited to have seen him, sad that we didn't get to meet you after the show." Kevin then responded: "So glad you enjoyed the show Justine. Sorry I had to catch the last train home or I would have been stranded."

Kevin Clifton sweetly apologised to a fan after they didn't get to meet him

Kevin has been playing Stacee Jaxx in the hit musical since January, and has been impressing fans with his incredible acting skills, as well as his singing voice. The star took a short break from the show to appear in dance show Burn The Floor, which he starred in alongside his Strictly co-stars Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe. Kevin will also be returning to the next series of Strictly Come Dancing at the end of the year, no doubt hoping to pick up the GlitterBall trophy once again following his first win in 2018.

The Strictly star is playing Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages

It's been a whirlwind year for Kevin, whose personal life hit headlines earlier in the year after his romance with his Strictly dance partner Stacey Dooley came to surface. The news was first revealed by Stacey's ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott, who gave a series of tell-all interviews to the press in March. The couple have since been pictured together looking loved-up Kevin recently made reference to Stacey during a performance Burn the Floor, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly ­champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle."

Kevin is returning to Strictly after winning the last competition

While neither Kevin or Stacey have officially confirmed their relationship, they have done nothing to deny it either. Kevin shared a sweet photo of the pair over the weekend, which he uploaded on Instagram Stories. The picture had been retweeted from his Strictly co-star Graziano, who had spotted a giant poster from costume makers DSI London, which had a photo of Stacey and Kevin just after winning the show. It read: "We make dancewear for champions."

