Davina McCall speaks candidly about her ex-husband and life as a single mum The star split from Matthew Robertson in 2017

Davina McCall has opened up about her new family dynamic, and her relationship with ex-husband Matthew Robertson. In a new interview with Good Housekeeping, the TV star praised Matthew for his support since their split in 2017, particularly when it comes to parenting their three children – Holly, 17, Tilly, 15, and 12-year-old Chester. "Matthew is quite hands on, so I have support from him," Davina shared. "We share the schools runs in the morning, which is really nice." But the 51-year-old confided that life as a single mum can be tough. "I won't deny it feels quite full on when I'm on my own though," she said. "Now that Tilly's nearly 16, I can go and leave her and Chester at home for the evening, which has made quite a difference. I'm finding my new normal."

Davina is now thought to be in a relationship with longtime friend Michael Douglas

Davina, who is now rumoured to be in a relationship with her longtime hairdresser friend Michael Douglas, also said she feels more "at peace" with herself now. "My 50s are a banger of a decade!" she said. "Every age has a different set of hurdles to get over, but I've calmed down a bit and I'm feeling a lot more at peace with myself. It’s a kind of self-acceptance, warts and all."

MORE: Davina McCall goes public with new boyfriend Michael Douglas

Earlier this year, Davina spoke about the challenges she has faced trying to find love, stating that having a busy career and three children makes her a "difficult prospect" for men. "I was in a relationship for 20 years and there is a lot more for me to think about than finding a date," she explained. "Life is different. I have three children and a career. Not many people ask women like me out on dates. It would take someone who didn't mind all those particular challenges."

Davina and Matthew announced their split after 17 years of marriage

Davina and Matthew announced their split in November 2017, following 17 years of marriage. The Long Lost Family host said in a statement: "I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.