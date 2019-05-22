Davina McCall 'dating' her celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas following split from husband The pair split in November 2017

Davina McCall appears to have found love again with celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, who has been styling her tresses for the past 20 years. The fitness fanatic, who announced her split from husband Matthew Robertson in 2017, is said to be enjoying the early stages of dating Michael. They were most recently spotted attending the Chelsea Flower Show together on Monday. HELLO! has contacted Davina's representative for comment.

While neither Davina nor Michael have made any reference to their romance on social media, the hairdresser does regularly post photos of the former Big Brother star on his Instagram page. He often styles and chops Davina's hair for magazine shoots and red carpet events, revealing last August in one post: "I've been doing this bob for almost 20 years the lovely @davinamccall. Always inverted (longer at the front than the back) layering around the face and long layers everywhere else. Looks great wavy or straight." Alongside other posts of Davina, he usually comments "always a treat" and "always a pleasure".

Video: Davina McCall shares her top tips for taking care of you

On Michael's official website, the Lancashire hairdresser notes: "Michael Douglas has been a hairdresser for 27 years and had styled the hair of everyone from Johnny Depp and Kate Moss to Davina McCall and Sienna Miller." His biography also states that he is married with two sons, although it's not known when the entry was last updated.

Michael also has a segment on The One Show where he travels around the UK, cutting hair for people in all sorts of places, from the supermarket to the top of a hill. On his BBC profile page, he states the one thing he couldn't live without is his family.

Davina with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson

Davina announced her split from husband Matthew, with whom she shares three children Holly, Tilly and Chester, in November 2017. The couple were married for 17 years. Speaking to the Telegraph this month, she admitted: "I have been out on dates – but can't a woman be single and happy? I was in a relationship for 20 years and there is a lot more for me to think about than finding a date."

She added: "Life is different. I have three children and a career. Not many people ask women like me out on dates. It would take someone who didn't mind all those particular challenges."

