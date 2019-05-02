Jamie Oliver's wife Jools teases exciting project with this well-known celebrity Well this looks like fun!

It seems Jamie Oliver has teamed up with an exciting celebrity for a new project! Although details are yet to be unveiled, it seems the celebrity chef is working with Davina McCall on something new. Jamie's wife Jools Oliver took to Instagram to share a picture of Davina playing football with Jamie and their children whilst a film crew were shooting them. "A casual game of football at home with Buds and the gorgeous @davinamccall," Jools wrote in the caption.

She also added: "A crazy afternoon with a film crew bravely turning up at the witching hours of 3pm till 6pm toddlers and teenagers, GCSE revision and tantrums but fun none the less." Fans immediately rushed to post comments, with one saying: "I thought Davina was your beautiful Mum! xx. Can’t believe how big Buds is now!" Another follower remarked: "That I love, it's the normality of family life..." A third post read: "Sounds like a great family afternoon." Another added: "I feel your pain, GCSE cramming and loving the other children - arghhhh xxxx." [sic]

The post comes a day after Jamie was given the lifetime achievement award at the GQ Food and Drink Awards. Jools shared a video of the celebrity chef's speech, and in the caption, the mum-of-five gushed: "So unbelievable proud of my husband picking up the Life Time Achievement award at the GQ Food and Drink Awards. So well deserved, such a lovely humble human love him more than I can say." To which, Jamie replied: "Thank you Jools, you are my inspiration now get the kettle on I'm on my way back." The 43-year-old star is now the youngest winner to receive the special award.

