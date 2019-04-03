Davina McCall reduced to tears as she shares story of sister's tragic death The TV star made an appearance on Celebrity Bake Off

Davina McCall struggled to fight back tears during a highly emotional appearance on The Great British Bake Off. Recording her story for the celebrity special for Stand Up To Cancer, Davina became visibly upset as she recalled the moment her half-sister Caroline was told she had lung cancer in 2012. "I remember, I was so confused," she said. "I thought, surely, she's had a stroke. But the doctor came in and said, 'I'm afraid it's not good news, you have tumours in both lungs.'"

Davina, 51, continued: "She was my big sister. So I was used to her looking after me. But I had to look after her. I remember saying to her, 'It's going to be fine,' but had to step outside and remember thinking to myself, 'What am I going to do?'"

Davina's half-sister Caroline died of lung cancer

The TV presenter spent every day with Caroline following the diagnosis, bar "three or four". Davina recalled: "I slept on her floor next to her bed holding her hand. And I could hear her breathing. I closed my eyes and I heard her breathing differently. I opened my eyes and thought, 'I think she's going.'"

A tearful Davina added: "The fact that I was there with her, I hope meant a lot to her because it meant so much to me. How do I move on? I do move on, life goes on. She lives on with my children. We celebrate with my children. We celebrate her birthday. We try to forget the day she died. What I miss the most now about Caroline is just talking. I miss talking."

Davina is a firm advocate for Stand Up To Cancer and also wrote about her sister's passing in her book, Lessons I've Learned. Speaking on This Morning about her book, she previously revealed: "She didn't have much. She was terrible with money and finance but everything that she had, she gave away before she died. She was just amazing but when she went it was so peaceful, she was so peaceful."

