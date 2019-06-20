Davina McCall goes public with new boyfriend Michael Douglas Their romance came to light in May

Davina McCall appeared to confirm her romance with her new boyfriend Michael Douglas as the couple were pictured attending a premiere together. Photos obtained by the Mail Online show Davina, 51, and Michael walking out of a Leicester Square cinema on Tuesday night, having watched the new Beatles film, Yesterday.

Earlier on in the night, Davina had chosen to walk the red carpet alone, going casual in a navy silk blazer and skinny black jeans. She accessorised with a leather belt and black crossover body bag, finishing her look with a pair of leather ankle boots.

Davina and Michael, pictured previously, were first linked in May

The TV star and Michael, who has worked as Davina's celebrity hairdresser for over 20 years, were first linked in May. Davina's new relationship comes six months after her split from her husband Matthew Robertson was announced. Davina and Matthew share three children together: Holly, Tilly and Chester.

MORE: The photos that prove Duchess Kate has the best relationship with her royal in-laws

While neither Davina nor Michael have made any reference to their romance on social media, the hairdresser does regularly post photos of the former Big Brother star on his Instagram page. Michael often styles and chops Davina's hair for magazine shoots and red carpet events, revealing last August in one post: "I've been doing this bob for almost 20 years the lovely @davinamccall. Always inverted (longer at the front than the back) layering around the face and long layers everywhere else. Looks great wavy or straight."

Davina rocked the yellow carpet

MORE: Christine Lampard takes baby Patricia on first holiday

Alongside other posts of Davina, he usually comments "always a treat" and "always a pleasure". On Michael's official website, the Lancashire hairdresser notes: "Michael Douglas has been a hairdresser for 27 years and had styled the hair of everyone from Johnny Depp and Kate Moss to Davina McCall and Sienna Miller." His biography also states that he is married with two sons, although it's not known when the entry was last updated.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.