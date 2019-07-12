Joe Sugg shares adorable throwback snap with Dianne Buswell and reveals he's missing her! Awwwwww

Joe Sugg made sure the world knew just how much he is missing his girlfriend Dianne Buswell on Instagram. The YouTube sensation, who confirmed his romance with the Strictly Come Dancing professional in December, took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of a black-and-white Polaroid snap of his love. Across the image, he wrote: "Miss you." He also added a red heart-shaped emoji.

Joe Sugg posted this lovely throwback snap

This month, the Strictly couple have been forced to spend some time apart due to their busy work schedules. Earlier this week, Dianne, 30, took to Instagram to reveal she was counting down the days till the next time she sees her boyfriend. "You better believe I will be hugging you like this the next time I see you Joseph! 10 days apart," she wrote alongside a photo of the two. She also added the hashtag, "Miss him". To which, Joe replied: "Counting down the hours."

The gushing post comes shortly after the lovebirds confirmed they are set to hit the road on a brand new tour together. Next year, Joe and Dianne will host a never-before-seen variety show, which will give "audiences a fantastic evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound". Following their successful stint on Strictly last year, Joe and Dianne have been riding high. Joe, 27, went on to present the New Year's Eve countdown show for the BBC and voiced the role of Gus in the UK-version of Wonder Park, while his 30-year-old girlfriend has embarked on various dance tours.

