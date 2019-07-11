Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg count down the days till they are reunited Not long to go!

Since confirming their romance back in December, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have barely been inseparable. However, this month, the Strictly Come Dancing couple have forced to spend some time apart due to their busy work schedules. Dianne, 30, took to Instagram to reveal she was counting down the days till the next time she sees her boyfriend. "You better believe I will be hugging you like this the next time I see you Joseph! 10 days apart," she wrote alongside a photo of the two. She also added the hashtag, "Miss him". To which, Joe replied: "Counting down the hours."

The gushing post comes shortly after the lovebirds confirmed they are set to hit the road on a brand new tour together. Next year, Joe and Dianne will host a never-before-seen variety show, which will give "audiences a fantastic evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound".

The 20-date nationwide tour will take place in March and April 2020, shortly after Dianne will complete her Strictly commitments for the next series. Taking to Instagram to share the details, Joe stated: "SO pleased and excited that we can FINALLY reveal #projectJoanne! The Joe & Dianne show will be touring around the UK MARCH & APRIL 2020!" He added: "So excited to be on stage with @diannebuswell again and performing for as many of you as possible. #thejoe&dianneshow." In response, Dianne wrote: "Cannot wait to be on stage with you again!!!!!! #dontdropme."

Following their successful stint on Strictly last year, Joe and Dianne have been riding high. Joe, 27, went on to present the New Year's Eve countdown show for the BBC and voiced the role of Gus in the UK-version of Wonder Park, while his 30-year-old girlfriend has embarked on various dance tours.

