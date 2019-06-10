Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg celebrate HUGE relationship milestone We're so happy for these two!

Ever since they met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been melting our hearts with their adorable relationship. But this weekend, the pair celebrated a big relationship milestone, as Joe met Dianne's parents for the first time. The Australian dancer's parents live on the other side of the world, meaning that they rarely see their UK-based daughter, but Rina and Mark made a special trip to the UK to meet her vlogger boyfriend for the first time.

Taking inspiration from her social media star boyfriend, Dianne documented the weekend on Instagram, sharing a picture of the four together with the simple caption: "My heart is full." Fans of the couple were overjoyed to see them document this step in their relationship, with one commenter writing: "I'm gonna cry now this is so so cute! Having your parents and your boyfriend in one place," while Dianne's fellow Strictly pro Amy Dowden left three supportive heart emojis in the comments.

The dancer, who celebrated her 30th birthday in May, also posted a number of sweet snaps to her Instagram Story, with Mark and Rina enjoying the British countryside and a ride in Joe's camper van. The trip to the UK was clearly a source of much excitement for Dianne, who travelled to New York with Joe in early June for a mini break. Sharing pictures from the trip, the red-haired beauty wrote: "So many reasons to smile today! Just to name a few! Arrived back from a lovely getaway with so many beaut memories with Mr Sugg. I'm about to head off to dance rehearsals for Here Come The Girls, and my parents are on their way to the UK. Happy happy girl."

