Joe Sugg and Strictly's Dianne Buswell tease exciting new project

Following their successful stint on Strictly Come Dancing, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been riding high. And now, it seems like the Strictly couple - who confirmed their romance last year after the finale - are teaming up on a new venture together! YouTube sensation Joe took to his Instagram page on Monday to tell his fans: "Today we started work on #projectjoanne I'm so excited to let ya all know what it is in let's say oooo ummm maybe 13 DAYS?!" [sic]

After the announcement, his followers rushed to share their excitement. "Ahhh so so excited," wrote one fan, while another added: "You guys are my inspiration." A third post read: "Isn't it mad that Joe just wanted to find someone that supported him and his career and now he's out here creating projects and doing the most amazing things with the person he loves." One more follower remarked: "OMG I'm sooo excited don't think I can wait 13 days though."

The post comes shortly after the lovebirds celebrated a major milestone in their relationship. Last week, Joe met Dianne's parents for the first time. The Australian dancer's parents live on the other side of the world, meaning that they rarely see their UK-based daughter, but Rina and Mark made a special trip to the UK to meet her vlogger boyfriend for the first time. Dianne, 30, then confirmed that she and Joe, 27, will jet off Down Under to celebrate Christmas with her family.

"It has been so amazing having my parents here with me seeing them in the audience every night has been so special," wrote the pro dancer. "Unfortunately it's their last night tonight but it won’t be long until Joe and I are in Oz for Christmas. Already counting down the days. @rinabuswell @mark.380."

