Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg will soon reach HUGE relationship milestone

What a week it’s been for Dianne Buswell! Not only has she just returned from a romantic mini break in New York with her boyfriend Joe Sugg, but she revealed she still has lots more to look forward to.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer revealed her parents are travelling over to the UK from her native Australia, which means her relationship with Joe will likely reach another huge milestone – as the vlogger meets her mum and dad for the first time.

Dianne Buswell said she is a "happy girl" after her return from New York

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Dianne wrote: "So many reasons to smile today! Just to name a few! Arrived back from a lovely getaway with so many beaut memories with Mr Sugg. I’m about to head off to dance rehearsals for here come the girls, and my parents are on their way to the UK. Happy happy girl." Joe commented on the post, telling his girlfriend: "My fave pic of you."

Dianne and Joe have been inseparable since announcing their relationship, shortly after the final of Strictly Come Dancing. Earlier this week they jetted off for a mini break in New York together, and shared several loved-up selfies from their getaway with fans.

The couple have just returned from New York

The well-travelled pair have enjoyed a few holidays together since they started dating; in December they enjoyed a luxurious stay at Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, while they spent a whirlwind 24 hours in Paris together this spring.

But of all the places they've been, we're most jealous of their trip to Finland in February. The pair stayed at the incredible Arctic Treehouse Hotel near Rovaniemi in Northern Finland. Starting from £300 a night, each suite - which are all individual houses on stilts - is spacious but cosy with beautiful Scandinavian interiors, spacious bathrooms and large double beds that provide spectacular views over the landscape.

