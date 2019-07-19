Ant McPartlin spotted driving again after 20-month ban is cut short The I’m a Celebrity host is back behind the wheel

Ant McPartlin has been spotted back behind the wheel of a car, 15 months after his drink driving arrest. The I’m a Celebrity presenter had been banned from driving for 20 months following his car crash in March 2018, but has had five months cut off the ban after completing a rehabilitation course, according to reports.

The 43-year-old was spotted driving his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett around west London earlier in this week, after being permitted to drive again. It comes 15 months after Ant admitted to being more than twice the drink-drive limit when he was involved in a car crash in Richmond, south-west London. As well as receiving the driving ban, Ant was also fined £86,000 – Britain’s largest ever drink-driving fine.

Ant McPartlin was spotted driving his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett around London

Ant has turned his life around in the year that has followed his arrest, and immediately suspended all of his television work alongside Declan Donnelly in order to focus on his rehabilitation for alcohol addiction. He is also moving in with his new girlfriend Ann-Marie after finalising his divorce with Lisa Armstrong.

Although he made his return to presenting duties on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year, Ant admitted that his arrest put a strain on his relationship with Dec, who went on to present the rest of Saturday Night Takeaway alone, before teaming up with Holly Willoughby for I’m a Celebrity.

Ant was given a 20-month driving ban and £86,000 fine in April 2018

"He's angry, of course he’s angry. But it's justified and I understood it," he told The Sun in January. "Underneath all of that is love and still is love. And that’s what we talked about more than anything."

Ant added: "I saw Dec the day after the crash and we didn't even speak work. It wasn't about that. It was about, 'How are you?' I said: 'I'm not right.' You know, mentally I wasn't in a good place."

