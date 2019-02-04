Ant McPartlin adopts TWO adorable puppies with girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett The TV presenter also shares a brown labrador with his ex-wife

His dog Hurley may have become a celebrity in his own right, but for Ant McPartlin, there's nothing quite like puppy love. The Britain's Got Talent presenter, 43, and girlfriend and former PA Anne-Marie Corbett, 42, are now the proud owners of two adorable Maltipoos. The couple were seen bracing the brisk winds as they walked the cute pups, named Milo and Bumble, on Wimbledon Common on Saturday.

The puppies, which are a cross between Maltese terriers and poodles, have brought a new lease of happiness to Ant after a tough few months. A source told The Sun: "He has not stopped smiling since picking them up." The report also revealed that sharing custody of his brown labrador Hurley with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong has been a struggle for animal loving Ant.

Ant with his dog Hurley

"Ant is in no way replacing Hurley," the source revealed. "He just really misses him when he’s not around. He's thought long and hard about expanding his pet family for quite some time."

The new puppies, which are estimated to have cost £1000 each, are proof that Ant and Anne-Marie's relationship is going from strength to strength. Recently speaking about their romance, Ant heaped praise on his girlfriend, saying: "She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy. I'm in the best place I've been in my life, to be honest with you. It’s great.'

With Ant's divorce from his ex-wife entering its final stages, Anne-Marie has both physically and emotionally supported the TV presenter as he has returned to work at the auditions for Britain's Got Talent. "When people see us together they’ll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other," Ant told The Sun. "She is the most wonderful true woman."

