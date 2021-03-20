A look at Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett's relationship timeline

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are no doubt enjoying each other's company at the moment due to the coronavirus lockdown; but the much-loved TV host hasn't stopped working as he and Declan Donnelly have been hosting the popular Saturday Night Takeaway for viewers to enjoy.

When Ant isn't busy making viewers at home laugh with his sidekick, Dec, he'll be found relaxing with his girlfriend Anne-Marie and the couple like to keep themselves out of the limelight. Want to know more about their relationship? Here's what we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley makes appearance alongside Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway

Who is Ant's girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett?

Anne-Marie Corbett is Ant's former personal assistant, who worked for the same management company as Declan Donnelly's wife for ten years.

The mother-of-two split from her husband a few months before Ant and ex-wife Lisa Armstrong broke up. Ant explained to The Sun in January 2019 that neither were looking for love, following the breakdown of their relationships: "We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But there we were like 'This felt so good, why deny it.'"

MORE: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway set to welcome a very special guest

When did Ant and Anne-Marie start dating?

In January 2018, a shock statement was issued by a representative explaining that Ant and his wife of eleven years Lisa Armstrong were separating. "In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after eleven years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin," the statement read.

In March 2018, Anne-Marie was pictured outside Ant's house taking the bins out and handing him a packed lunch. And in the same month, when Ant was arrested for drink-driving, Anne-Marie was by the television star's side as he headed to the police station.

The couple have been dating since 2018

Speculation by the media increased over the following months, with the news breaking in June that Ant and his former PA had struck up their relationship following a break from his career. Lisa tweeted shortly after the relationship was revealed: "Thanks babe and to think she was MY friend!! xx" The 43-year-old also responded to a question that hoped the makeup artist had found out about the relationship before the media broke the story: "Nope. Just how you girls did."

Do Ant and Anne-Marie live together?

Ant moved in with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett in 2018 and the couple bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon, but while the property was undergoing renovations, Ant and Anne-Marie rented another home – complete with six bedrooms, a games room and a bar – which, according to the Daily Star, cost £12,000 a month.

MORE: Ant McPartlin makes rare comment on relationship with Anne-Marie Corbett

One year later, the presenter and Anne-Marie moved into their home in Wimbledon, featuring seven bedrooms, a large media room, an open-plan kitchen and living area - plus an impressive master suite complete with walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite with a freestanding bath. The house has white walls and bay windows throughout, making for lots of bright, open spaces.

Anne-Marie and Ant pictured together in January

When did Ant and Anne-Marie get engaged and how did Ant propose?

Over the 2020 Christmas holidays, Ant decided to get down on one knee and porpose to his girlfriend. Chatting to Digital Spy magazine, the presenter explained how he popped the question: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I'm a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

The star also opened up about whether he would have his best pal, Declan Donnelly, as his best man, revealing that he took on the important role at his first wedding to his ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong. He said: "He [Dec] was very good last time. He has been my best man. I’ve been his best man. But I suppose it depends on what kind of wedding we have. There have been no plans." Dec chimed in, joking: "I think it’s between me and the dog!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.