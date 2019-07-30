Christine McGuinness incredibly proud of children after overcoming latest hurdle

Christine McGuinness is an incredibly proud mother, and the TV star had no problem sharing her family's latest achievement with the whole world on Monday. Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-three detailed her family's "magical weekend" at Peppa Pig World which had left her "bursting with pride".

"We done it, our first flight all together as a family and it went so well. We are immensely proud of Leo, Penelope and Felicity. Despite all of the extra obstacles our children have to deal with, they stepped well out of their comfort zone and they done it so well," she revealed to her 244k followers.

"This has been 6 years in the making, planning and dreaming for a family holiday. We started with a weekend in Southampton (we didn't want to risk going abroad for the first time flying in case it went awful, we knew we could get a train home) but they've done amazing, I don’t think it will be long until we have our first holiday abroad!"

Christine, whose twins were diagnosed with autism back in 2017, added: "This maybe be a ‘normal’ thing to do for most families but for ‘autism’ families like ours this is a huge achievement! Thank you @manairportuk@sou_airport @flybe for assisting and understanding our children’s additional needs we really are so grateful. #theproudestmummyintheworld #PeppaPigWorld #exhaustedMummy #proud #autism #autismawarness."

The autism advocate shared several photos of their trip, including one showing her three children boarding a plane. "This was it, the moment we waited 6 years for, boarding the airplane for the very first time!" she captioned the snap.⠀

"I wasn't sure if my heart was going to stop with fear or burst with pride! There was some hesitation getting on but once they were in their seats they actually really enjoyed it! I think our problem now is deciding where to go next?"

The 31-year-old has been open about her twins' struggles since making their diagnosis public and recently celebrated their most recent milestone – hosting their first birthday party!

"Another proud moment today, Leo and Penelope had their first proper birthday party with all of their friends from school! We usually avoid parties because they get so easily overwhelmed but recently they just seemed to understood and cope with so much more. With lots of prep and explaining what we were doing and who was going they actually really enjoyed themselves!" she said of her six-year-old twins.