Christine and Paddy McGuinness open up about how Christmas is different this year with their children

Christine McGuinness has opened up about spending Christmas with her husband, Paddy, and their beautiful three children, twins Leo and Penny, five, and two-year-old Felicity, and happily revealed that she has been able to put up a Christmas tree for the first time in years. She hadn't in the past as her twins are autistic and don't like changes to their environment. Chatting to the Mirror, Christine said: "I'm excited because the children understand this time of year a bit more. And we know about how to deal with their style of Christmas. You get excited and think, 'I'll buy that and that,' but we can't go over the top. Less is more with our children, we keep it quiet for them. We don’t have a tree in the house, but we have one in the garden. They can close the door on that when they’ve had enough."

Paddy posed outside of their tree

Paddy shared a photo of their lovely outdoor tree in early December on Instagram, and captioned the post: "Merry Christmas everyone! Trees up... in the garden, not the house. The little 'uns are more relaxed with it outside and after a five year wait I finally get to go big time with the lights!!!! So happy...until I get the leccy bill." Christine posted a video of the tree, and said: "The kiddies are more relaxed with an outdoor tree, I'm tempted to put one indoors for a couple of days over Christmas, if they're ok with it. But if not that's ok, this one is pretty stunning!"

Speaking about how missing out on certain things on Christmas day can be difficult, Christine explained: "You can get a bit down when you see everyone on Instagram with their trees up. Inside our house, everything is completely normal. But instead of feeling low we just think, 'What's the point in a tree that might upset them?' Hopefully next year we might put one up for a couple of days."

